State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

