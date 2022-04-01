State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $153.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

