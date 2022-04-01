State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

