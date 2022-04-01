State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after acquiring an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $132.21 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $134.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.