State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.03 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

