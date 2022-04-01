State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

