State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $12.62 Million Investment in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.29% of WNS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

