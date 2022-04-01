State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 120 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 95.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NVR by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,467.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,963.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,173.74. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,466.07 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

