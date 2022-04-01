State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,868 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $280.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

