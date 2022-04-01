State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $157,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.