State Street (NYSE:STT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.15.

STT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80. State Street has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

