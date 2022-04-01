State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE:STT opened at $87.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. State Street has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,647,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,225,000 after purchasing an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

