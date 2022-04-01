Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$5.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.42.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.43 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

