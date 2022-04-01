Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

SCS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 42,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,468. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

