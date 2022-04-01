Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.
SCS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 42,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,468. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.46 and a beta of 1.28.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Steelcase (Get Rating)
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
