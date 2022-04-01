Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.30. Stem shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 16,020 shares changing hands.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Stem news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,950 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

