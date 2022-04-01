Stephen Nesbit Buys 171,800 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Creative Realities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 50.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Creative Realities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

