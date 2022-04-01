STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Sells $984,000.00 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STE stock opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in STERIS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

