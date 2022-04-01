Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 1,488 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $151.19 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.60.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

