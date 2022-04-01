Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 133,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

MAS opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

