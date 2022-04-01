Stevens Capital Management LP Has $953,000 Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.