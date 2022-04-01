Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.