Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 127,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

