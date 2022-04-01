Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 25,500 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 25,500 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 17,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $19,890.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 30,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,518.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 15,800 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $19,434.00.

Shares of eMagin stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.62. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.