Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,903% compared to the average volume of 627 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

