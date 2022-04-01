StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.89. 1,056,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,479,137. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.