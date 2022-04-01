StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
IBOC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 274,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. International Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.
International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
