StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

EQBK stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

