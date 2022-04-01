StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $890.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.