StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.53. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 70,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $352,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $44,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.