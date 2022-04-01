StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of D traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

