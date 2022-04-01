StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE SAND opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 243,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.