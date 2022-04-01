StockNews.com Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.