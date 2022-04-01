StockNews.com Upgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.12.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.93. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.