Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Stoneridge stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.55 million, a PE ratio of 188.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoneridge by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

