Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stratasys by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Stratasys by 55.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $7,072,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,333,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

