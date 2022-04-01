Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 300. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Strix Group traded as low as GBX 191.20 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 198.08 ($2.59), with a volume of 841390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.65).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KETL. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376 ($4.93).

The stock has a market capitalization of £409.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

