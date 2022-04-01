Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 522,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 103,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

