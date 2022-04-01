Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

NYSE:ETR opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $118.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

