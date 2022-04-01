Strs Ohio Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Plexus by 168.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS opened at $81.81 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

