Strs Ohio Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.