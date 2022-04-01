Strs Ohio Purchases 5,100 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.25 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.