Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 64.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

