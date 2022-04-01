Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.07

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.07 and traded as high as $71.65. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 102,978 shares traded.

RGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.