Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.44

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 12304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

