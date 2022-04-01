Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QS. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE QS opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $1,071,497.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,854 shares of company stock worth $16,155,571. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

