Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
