Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.55.

SLF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,238. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

