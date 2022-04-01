Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

