Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,463,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,001,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.4 days.

OTCMKTS SGTZY opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

