Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,463,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,001,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.4 days.
OTCMKTS SGTZY opened at $0.62 on Friday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.
About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock
