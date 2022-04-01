Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a PE ratio of 376.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Surmodics by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

